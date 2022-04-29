M&T Bank Corp Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,599,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,280,000 after buying an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after buying an additional 1,765,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,047,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 265,157 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 19,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 448,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

