Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 85,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

NYSE LUMN opened at $10.53 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

