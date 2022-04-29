M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 50,481 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,987,000 after purchasing an additional 121,173 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,335,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In related news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

