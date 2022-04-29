State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Burlington Stores worth $23,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

NYSE BURL opened at $213.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.88 and its 200 day moving average is $243.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.60.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

