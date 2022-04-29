State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Advance Auto Parts worth $22,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $209.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 62.96%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

