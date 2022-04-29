Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $23,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.50.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $242.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $230.62 and a one year high of $460.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

