Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stake Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Insulet were worth $23,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,055,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,483,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Insulet by 48.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,661,000 after buying an additional 277,056 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $203,619,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Insulet by 483.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,505,000 after buying an additional 447,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $237.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,034.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.80. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

