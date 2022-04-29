State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,415 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Halliburton worth $23,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,541 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 372,871 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 70,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 299,766 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 46,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Shares of HAL opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

