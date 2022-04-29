IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of IDEX worth $23,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $195.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.37.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

