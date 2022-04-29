State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.20 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Masimo worth $19,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Masimo by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Masimo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Masimo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MASI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $118.26 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $113.65 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.92 and its 200 day moving average is $222.68.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

