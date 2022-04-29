State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.72 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,109 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties worth $23,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

