State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $22.72 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $22,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 86,930 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 34,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 110,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $56.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.04, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 316.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDR. Mizuho lowered their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

