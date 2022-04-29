J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $22,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $174.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.96. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

