Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $22,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ELS stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.