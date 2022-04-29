State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Markel worth $19,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Markel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Markel by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after buying an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth about $160,447,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Markel by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,604,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,990,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,476.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,397.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,395.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,305.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

