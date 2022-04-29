VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. VSE posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSEC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of VSE by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $593.72 million, a P/E ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 1.51. VSE has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $65.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

