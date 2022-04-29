State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.51 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Evergy worth $21,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Evergy by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Evergy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,674,000 after acquiring an additional 484,201 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

