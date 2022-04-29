$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 380.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,675,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,107 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5,280.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 422,224 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $14,393,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,036,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

