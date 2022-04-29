Brokerages Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.29. South Jersey Industries reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

SJI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJI opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

