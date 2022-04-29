Brokerages Set Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Target Price at $80.25

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

ACLS stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $663,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

