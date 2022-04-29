Zacks: Brokerages Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Computer Task Group also reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.66 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth $286,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 174.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.