Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 94.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBIO. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 35.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $119.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.29.

About Fortress Biotech (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.