Brokerages Set EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Target Price at $29.50

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

EYPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $397.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 10.05.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 159.70%. The business had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

