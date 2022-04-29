Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $5,316,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of USPH opened at $103.96 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $123.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.