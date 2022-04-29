Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,349.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $61.22 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.