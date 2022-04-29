Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

