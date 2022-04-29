M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 5.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

