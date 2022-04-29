M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 922,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.82%.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Four Corners Property Trust (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.