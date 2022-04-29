M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,152,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,176,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,073,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 387,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE ALE opened at $61.08 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

