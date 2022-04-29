M&T Bank Corp Has $895,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 225,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 290,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after buying an additional 55,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $47.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14.

