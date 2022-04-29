M&T Bank Corp Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 190.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

