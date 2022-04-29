M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $63.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.