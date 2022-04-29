MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Holdings Trimmed by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

MSTR stock opened at $400.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.19 and a 1 year high of $891.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

