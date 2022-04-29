Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 715 Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

PTLO stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

