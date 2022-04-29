M&T Bank Corp Acquires 401 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE opened at $167.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.81. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

