Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $10,832,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $210,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.39.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -114.76 and a beta of 0.69. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

