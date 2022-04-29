M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,320 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in AES by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $2,327,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AES by 351.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,602 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 7.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 8.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 61,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

