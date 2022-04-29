M&T Bank Corp Has $994,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $109.62 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

