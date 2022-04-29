ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 146.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens raised ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

