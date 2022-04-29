M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,085 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $27.97.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

