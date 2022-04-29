M&T Bank Corp Acquires 157 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chemed by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,215,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 177.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,770,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,092,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,537. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $499.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.90. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

