Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after buying an additional 15,383,872 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,984,000 after buying an additional 4,078,246 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,302,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.53) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

