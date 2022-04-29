Royce & Associates LP Acquires 8,940 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,923.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $680,482.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,311.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,972 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

