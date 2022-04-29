Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 177,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $109.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.08. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bragg Gaming Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.