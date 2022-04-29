Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,792,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 111,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $18.37 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

