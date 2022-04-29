Royce & Associates LP Buys Shares of 27,761 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.58.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

