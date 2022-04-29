Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EXAS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $137.29.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $107,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,740,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after buying an additional 1,203,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after buying an additional 604,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

