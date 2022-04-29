ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Up 8.5%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.14. 8,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,302,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $124,797,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4,654,387.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,948 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,098,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $36,061,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

