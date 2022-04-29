CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $77.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s previous close.

CSGP has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.51 and a beta of 0.91.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 44.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CoStar Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 642,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,768,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

