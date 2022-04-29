Needham & Company LLC Raises CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $77.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.11.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average of $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,348,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

